WAGNER FORCES LEAVING RUSSIAS SOUTHERN VORONEZH REGION: GOVERNOR

Wagner fighters were leaving Russia's southern Voronezh region Sunday, the local governor said, after the group halted a dramatic rebellion to bring down Russia's top brass and U-turned on a march to Moscow.

"The movement of Wagner units through the Voronezh region is ending," Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said.

"It is running normally and without incidents," Gusev added, saying travel restrictions imposed during Saturday's operation against the mutiny will be lifted once "the situation is finally resolved."