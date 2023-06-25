Valladolid activates preventive situation 1 due to ozone contamination

Spain's Valladolid City Council activated situation 1 to prevent ozone contamination when the maximum average levels of air pollution registered in the measuring stations have been exceeded in the last three days.

The Environment Service reports that the value of 100 µg/m3 has been exceeded at the RCCAVA measuring stations as the maximum value of the eight-hour moving averages for the third consecutive day: June 22, 23 and 24, it explains in a statement.

In this way, it indicates that the value established in the Action Plan in Alert Situations due to Urban Air Pollution for the activation of situation 1, preventive with the consequent measures, has been exceeded.

It is recommended, in order to avoid having to activate more restrictive measures, that the use of combustion vehicles for private transport be reduced as much as possible; as well as using public transport especially in the central hours of the day.

Remember that the forecast of high temperatures over the next few days may be a favorable condition for ozone concentrations to be maintained.

It also explains that air quality is unlikely to affect the general population, but may present a moderate risk for at-risk groups, so he recommends reducing prolonged, vigorous outdoor activities.