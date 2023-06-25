Soldier shot after conflict with guard at US base in Germany

A soldier serving with the United States military in Germany was shot in the leg and injured Sunday following an altercation with security guards at a US base in the south-west of the country.



According to the German police, initial investigations indicate that the 23-year-old soldier attacked two security officials at the main gate of the Baumholder base at around dawn on Sunday.



One of the guards then shot the soldier in the thigh.



The police report said the soldier had received first aid and been taken to hospital. He is expected to be discharged by Monday.



A police spokeswoman said the incident was under investigation and that witnesses were being questioned. The precise circumstances were not yet clear, she said.



The base is one of the largest maintained by the US Army in Europe. Some 6,000 US citizens are based there. They include soldiers and family members.