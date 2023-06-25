Man saves bull from irrigation canal with construction equipment: video

In Türkiye's Iğdır, a bull, which fell into the irrigation canal while grazing and was dragged for about 4 kilometers, was rescued by a construction equipment user.

For the bull, an operator of the construction equipment, working in a sand quarry where water flows, was informed.

The operator, leaving his job, caught the dragged animal and took it out.

İdris Karabuga, the local who was grazing the animal, said the strong flowing water dragged the animal away.

"At that time, I called my friends working in the sand quarry ahead and asked for help. They waited for the animal to pass by with the construction machine," he said.

"May Allah be pleased with all of them. Today's price of the animal is very expensive. If the construction equipment operator could not save it in one go, maybe it would have died.