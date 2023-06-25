Famous YouTuber MrBeast says he was invited to ride Titanic submarine

Famous YouTuber MrBeast, who has millions of subscribers and one of the most popular figures in the platform, said on Sunday that he was invited to ride the Titanic submarine, which imploded last week.

Posting a screenshot of the texts he received before the incident, MrBeast said it was scary to think he could have been on the submarine.

"I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it," he said, along with sharing the texting.