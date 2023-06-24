RUSSIAS ORTHODOX LEADER URGES UNITY, SAYS SUPPORTS PUTIN

The leader of Russia's Orthodox Patriarch Kirill on Saturday called for "unity" in the country and voiced support for President Vladimir Putin as Wagner mercenaries staged a rebellion.

"Today, when our brothers are fighting and dying on the frontlines... any attempt to sow discord within the country is the greatest possible crime that has no justification," Patriarch Kirill said in a statement, adding that: "I support the efforts of the head of the Russian state, aimed at not allowing turmoil in our country."









