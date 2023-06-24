News World Putin: Wagner blocking civil and military authorities in Rostov

Putin: Wagner blocking civil and military authorities in Rostov

"The work of civil and military governance bodies has beenactually blocked," Putin said on Saturday in a televised address on state television.

Residents walk in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on June 13, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed the blockade of important facilities in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don by the mercenary force Wagner.



According to the Russian state news agency TASS, Putin said of the situation in Rostov-on-Don: "Decisive action will be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. It remains difficult."



Earlier, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his fighters had taken control of key military installations in Rostov-on-Don, including an airfield.



The Defence Ministry in Moscow has called on the mercenaries to surrender and the Federal Security Service (FSB), has warned Wagner fighters against following Prigozhin's orders and called on them to take action to detain him, according to reporting by TASS.













































