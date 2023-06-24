News World Moscow declares counterterrorism state of emergency

Russian police officers patrol in an area outside PMC Wagner Centre in Saint Petersburg, on June 24, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The authorities in the Russian capital Moscow and the surrounding area have declared a counterterrorism state of emergency against the background of the armed uprising by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.



"In order to prevent possible terrorist attacks in the city and Moscow region, a regime of counterterrorism operations has been established," Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee announced on Saturday morning.



Security has been tightened in Moscow. The Voronezh region in south-western Russia, which borders Ukraine, also declared this type of state of emergency.



The counterterrorism state of emergency allows the Russian authorities to increase controls and facilitate the arrest of citizens. Telephone calls can also be tapped more frequently. However, it was initially unclear what concrete measures were to be taken in Moscow and Voronezh.



Earlier in the morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had already announced "anti-terror measures." In the metropolis with its more than 13 million inhabitants, for example, increased traffic checks had already been introduced on the streets. During the night, military vehicles were also on the road in the city centre.































