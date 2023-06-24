Billboards of Wagner paramilitary group being taken down in Russian capital: Reports

Policemen guard an area near an office of the 'PMC Wagner Centre', which is associated with the owner of the Wagner private military contractor, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

Billboards of the Wagner paramilitary group are being taken down in the Russian capital Moscow, according to media reports.

Videos have surfaced on social media of city workers taking down billboards promoting the Wagner Group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of "treason" after fighters in Russian-controlled Ukraine crossed into the Russian city of Rostov early Saturday.

Tensions between Moscow and the paramilitary group rose after Prigozhin accused Russian forces of attacking his mercenaries.

Russia denied those claims late Friday and issued arrest orders for Prigozhin.

Prigozhin has, in recent months, repeatedly accused Russia of not supplying sufficient arms to the paramilitary group which has been fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.