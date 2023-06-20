News World Who are five passengers aboard missing Titanic sub? | Identity of five passengers aboard missing Titanic submarine unveiled

A submersible carrying five individuals, including a British billionaire, one of Pakistan's wealthiest men, and a retired French navy commander, is currently missing after touring the Titanic wreckage. The vessel lost contact with its support ship about 1 hour and 45 minutes after descending to the underwater site off the coast of Newfoundland.

The submersible that went missing during a dive to the Titanic wreckage had five individuals on board, including notable figures such as British billionaire and space traveler Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shanzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman, renowned deep diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush, the founder and CEO of OceanGate.



The submersible lost contact with its support ship after descending to the Titanic wreckage 12,500 feet underwater, off the coast of Newfoundland. Harding, who has previously embarked on space missions and accomplished record-breaking feats, had shared his participation in the OceanGate Expeditions tour to the Titanic on social media.



Dawood, vice chairman of Engro Corporation and a member of the Global Advisory Board for Prince's Trust International, joined the expedition along with his son.



Nargeolet, known for leading the first expedition to the Titanic in 1987, serves as the director of RMS Titanic Inc.



Rush, the youngest jet transport-rated pilot at the age of 19, founded OceanGate. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue mission, aware that time is running out due to limited oxygen supply on the submersible.







































