VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO SHOWS PASSENGER POURING SODA ON ANOTHER PASSENGERS FEET ON AIRPLANE

A viral TikTok video captured a passenger's revenge after enduring the discomfort of another passenger's "smelly feet" placed under their seat. The video, posted by user @danielgreen2426, shows the passenger pouring a canned soda on the person's toe.



Despite the unexpected soda shower, the passenger continued to keep their feet under the seat, prompting a second attempt by @danielgreen2426. Eventually, the passenger felt the wet substance and moved their foot away.



The video has gained over 300,000 views and 85,000 likes, although comments have been disabled.



The clip received mixed reactions, with some viewers finding it entertaining and others questioning whether it was rude or considerate behaviour.







