Food exports through Black Sea grain deal dropped significantly: UN

Amfitriti, a bulk carrier part of the Black Sea grain deal, and other commercial vessels wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapı in Istanbul, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. (REUTERS File photo)

The UN said Tuesday that food exports have dropped significantly from a peak of 4.2 million metric tons in October 2022 to 1.3 million in May, the lowest since the Black Sea grain deal began last year.

The head of the UN is ''disappointed'' by the slowing pace of inspections and the exclusion of the port of Yuzhny/Pivdennyi from the Black Sea Initiative, deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

''This has resulted in a reduction in the movement of vessels coming in and out of Ukrainian sea ports, leading to a drop in the supply of essential foodstuffs to global markets,'' he said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to accelerate operations and do their utmost to ensure the continuation of the grain deal, which expires July 17.

''This is especially critical now as the new grain harvest begins in both Ukraine and the Russian Federation,'' said Haq.

The agreement, initially signed last July in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine, aimed to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports. The exports had been halted due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in February.

On May 18, the deal was extended for an additional 60 days, ensuring the continuation of grain exports under the agreement.

Russia is seeking the removal of obstacles to its fertilizer exports to agree to another extension, including the inclusion of its state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank in the SWIFT international payment system.

Moscow is also demanding the resumption of its ammonia exports via Ukraine.

There are no Western sanctions on Russian exports of food and fertilizer but Russia said banking restrictions and payments effect its exports.