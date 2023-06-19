FETO suspect Temel Alsancak, who has been accused of ordering killing of Russian ambassador Karlov, captured on camera in USA

Turkish newspaper Sabah has reportedly discovered the whereabouts of Temel Alsancak, also known as 'Kadir', who is believed to be the alleged mastermind behind the assassination of Andrey Karlov, the Russian Federation Ambassador to Ankara. Recently, Alsancak was captured on camera in Dallas, Texas, USA, where he had been living in an opulent villa located at 842 Mustang Ridge Dr, Murphy, TX 75094. The property was purchased by Alsancak on August 27, 2021, for a sum of $817,000.



The current estimated value of the villa is around $1.2 million. Prior to his residence at this address, Alsancak had lived in another villa at 3109 Fernhurst Dr, Richardson, TX, between 2018 and 2021.

It has been revealed that Alsancak established four separate front companies, including "KYLP INC" and "ALSANJAK T1 LLC," as well as "ALKİN LLC" and "UMUT KEBAB HOUSE LLC," to facilitate visa services for members of the FETO organization. The purpose of these companies was to provide cover for intelligence concealment and assist FETO members in obtaining work visas.





Investigations indicate that all the planning and surveillance leading up to the assassination, which took place on December 19, 2016, were orchestrated by Vehbi Kürşat Akalın, an official in the Russian Department of the MIT Presidency to Counter Intelligence.



Akalın provided daily and weekly activities of Ambassador Karlov to his "responsible private older brother" Hüseyin Badce, a civil servant in the BTK. Badce, in turn, shared the information with Ankara Turgut Özal University Lecturer Sadık (Kod) Cemal Karaata, who held a supervisory position in the organization. Journalist Abdullah Bozkurt, the Ankara Representative of Today's Zaman newspaper, was given the task suggestion for the shooter.

A working group comprising FETO imams Cemal Karaata, Atila Öztürk, Temel Alsancak, and journalist Abdullah Bozkurt was formed to coordinate the process leading to the assassination.



The group aimed to create public opinion abroad, particularly through the black propaganda site Nordic Monitor, based in Stockholm, Sweden and founded by Abdullah Bozkurt.







The organization intended to attribute the incident to jihadist groups in the international diplomatic world. Bozkurt even hinted at the upcoming assassination three days before it occurred with his tweet, "Embassies are not safe in Türkiye anymore."

The Sabah reporters have been successful in capturing many fugitives affiliated with the FETO terrorist organization in their hideouts abroad. Among them are Cevheri Güven in Germany, Abdullah Bozkurt, Bülent Keneş, Murat Çetiner, Levent Kenez, and Harun Tokak in Sweden, Mehmet Karabörk, Ercan Karakoyun, Celal Fındık, and Hayrettin Özkul in Germany, and Ekrem Dumanlı, Ahmet Can, İsmail Büyükçelebi, Mehmet Emin Kuşçu, Çetin Özgür, and İlyas Şahin in the USA.



The investigation units have also managed to photograph Temel Alsancak, known as 'Kadir', who is one of FETO's senior imams, in the USA.

According to the findings, Temel Alsancak never had a mobile phone line registered under his name and often used untraceable communication methods. As a result, no communication records (HTS) could be obtained for Alsancak.







Additionally, Alsancak's name appears on the Bylock user list in the KOM Department report, and he had increased funds in his Bank Asya account. Alsancak, operating under various code names such as 'Kadir', 'Cemal', 'Ertuğrul', and 'Asım', worked within FETO's security structure for many years.



Alsancak collaborated with individuals like Osman Hilmi Özdil, codenamed Kozanlı Ömer, who were among the police officers associated with FETO, as well as Hamza Sevinç, codenamed Kasım. Following Sevinç, Alsancak was appointed as FETO's senior imam, who was in charge of infiltration into the Turkish police department, in August 2016.

The assassination plot aimed to strain the political and military relations between Türkiye and the Russian Federation, orchestrated by global intelligence organizations with the intention of inciting war.

Temel Alsancak, identified as the top planner behind the Karlov assassination, personally issued the execution order to the fugitive Murat Tokay, who was responsible for conveying it to Altıntaş.





Fetullah Gülen, the leader of the organization, instructed the creation of a working group to analyze and evaluate the obtained intelligence. Due to the fact that the assassin was a police officer, special efforts were made to persuade him to commit the murder and ensure he died without surrendering. Journalist Abdullah Bozkurt, the Ankara Representative of Today's Zaman newspaper, was assigned this persuasion process.









