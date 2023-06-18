Protesters and police clash in France over railway project

Clashes erupted Saturday between demonstrators and police in France, according to media reports.

Thousands of environmentalists demonstrated in the village of La Chapelle against the construction of a high-speed train line between Lyon in France and Turin in Italy.

Protesters argued that the Lyon-Torino train line project, which was announced years ago, is harmful to the environment and negatively affects the region's water resources.

There was a clash between police and protesters during the demonstration.

Police used tear gas against demonstrators who threw stones at security forces.

Twelve gendarmes and a demonstrator were injured, according to official sources.

Twenty-seven foreigners who were banned from entering France before the demonstration were detained and handed over to Italy.

It was suspected that those in question wanted to participate in the demonstration.







