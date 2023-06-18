Lenovo reports record AI infrastructure revenue

The tech giant Lenovo announced it has achieved a record annual AI infrastructure revenue of more than $2 billion.

It also revealed the next phase of its growth strategy, with an additional $1 billion investment over three years to accelerate deployment of AI for global companies and boost their digitization.

Thus, the firm simplifies the implementation of new capabilities by delivering AI to the data source and leveraging its extensive network of best partners to build solutions that enable information intelligence directly to the edge.

The investment will further expand the portfolio of smart devices, services and infrastructure.

Another of the firm's objectives is to help accelerate innovation, enable the use of generative AI and deliver cognitive decisions at scale in remote locations through financial, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and smart city applications.

Thus the firm commits 100 million dollars to grow its AI and innovation program.

One of the added values is NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform to offer the fastest solution in the industry with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). As the retail, food and hospitality sectors adjust to the post-pandemic, companies restructure their operations for customer care and service.

Additionally, the firm maintains an agreement with DeepBrain AI to offer a comprehensive solution of generative Artificial Intelligence virtual assistants that can be combined with large language models (LLM) to offer an automated concierge service. By integrating Vistry, the operation of quick-service restaurants is streamlined.