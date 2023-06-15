War in Ukraine may last long, says Finnish defense minister

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen expressed concerns about the potential protracted duration of the war in Ukraine on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters before the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, Kaikkonen emphasized that Ukraine is currently engaged in a fight for freedom.

"I am afraid this war will last long," he stated, highlighting the importance of the upcoming days and weeks.

Kaikkonen added that a new government would soon be established in Finland and pledged that Helsinki will continue supporting Kyiv.

The Finnish minister also commended the efforts of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and expressed support for a potential extension of his mission.

"But I am sure that he would like to retire someday," he added.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur also told reporters that his country will further support Ukraine.

"They (Ukrainians) know what to do, we help them. Let them win the war," Pevkur said, stressing that Ukraine should not be put under much pressure.

Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece expressed support for Ukraine's NATO membership.

"We observe that Russia is waging a merciless and aggressive war against Ukraine," she said, adding that support for Ukraine must continue as much as it lasts.































