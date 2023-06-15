IAEA says situation serious but stable at Zaporizhzhya reactor

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has described the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear reactor in Ukraine as serious but stable following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam.



"On the one hand, the situation is serious, there are consequences and they are real. On the other hand, a number of measures have been taken to stabilize the situation," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told the Russian news agency Interfax during his visit to the nuclear facility on Thursday.



The nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, occupied by Russian troops, draws its cooling water from the Kakhovka reservoir, which has dried up due to the dam breach.



At the moment there is still enough water in the cooling ponds, Grossi explained. The IAEA boss actually wanted to travel to Enerhodar, where the reactor complex is located, on Wednesday, but had to postpone the visit for one day for security reasons.



