TRAGIC SUICIDE TRIGGERED BY WOMANS HEINOUS MESSAGES TO BOYFRIEND AND VIDEO OF ENGAGING IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH ANOTHER MAN

Prosecutors in Pennsylvania have charged Mandie Reusch , 35, in a disturbing case involving the suicide of her estranged boyfriend, Kevin Metzger , two years ago.



According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Reusch allegedly sent Metzger "heinous and graphic" messages and videos that drove him to take his own life.



The messages included threats to keep their child away from him and explicit messages about her new partner becoming their daughter's new father.



Reusch also allegedly sent a video of her having sex with another man when Metzger sent her money, stating it wasn't enough. Metzger posted a suicide letter on Facebook, citing the continuous torment from Reusch as a factor in his decision.



The former couple had a child together, and court documents indicate that Reusch repeatedly threatened to withhold access to the child.



The messages were sent while Metzger was away at military training, and police reported that Reusch's messages were filled with harassment and bullying, crossing into criminal behavior.

Reusch has been charged with aiding suicide, a felony, as well as harassment, a misdemeanor.



The District Attorney's Office expressed their commitment to prosecuting the case fully and offering condolences to the Metzger family. Reusch was previously charged with harassment for the same messages but the case was dropped following Metzger's death.

Metzger, who served in the Army for 20 years and was honorably discharged, was described as a devoted father who cared deeply for his daughter.



His suicide was a tragic outcome influenced by the relentless harassment and threats he received from Reusch, according to the District Attorney's Office.









