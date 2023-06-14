Russian general Sergei Goryachev killed in Ukrainian missile attack

According to reports from the Russian propaganda channel Woenkor Z and confirmed by Vladimir Rogov, the Russian representative in the region, Major General Sergei Goryachev, the chief of staff of the 35th Army, has been killed in a Ukrainian missile attack.



Goryachev previously served as the commander of the 5th Armored Brigade before transferring to the General Staff of the 35th Army and being promoted to Major General. The 35th Army is believed to have been deployed in the occupied Cherson region since the previous summer.



There have been reports of multiple Russian generals being killed in Ukraine.



The independent Russian media outlet "Mediazone" recently reported four confirmed killings of Russian generals, along with 58 colonels and 176 lieutenant colonels losing their lives.



According to US information from May, the number of Russian generals killed in Ukraine is believed to be at least eight. These incidents highlight the significant casualties suffered by the Russian military leadership during the conflict in Ukraine.