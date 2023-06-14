BARTENDERS MEAGER EARNINGS OF $10 AFTER 70 GRUELING HOURS OF SERVING DRINKS

The TikTok video posted by bartender Aaliyah Cortez , in which she revealed making just $10 after working a 70-hour shift at a sports bar, has gone viral and sparked a conversation about tipping in the service industry.



In the video, Cortez explains that she is paid $2.13 per hour as a bartender and server, and after taxes and deductions, she received only $9.28 for her 70 hours of work.



The video received significant attention, with many TikTok users expressing sympathy for Cortez and criticizing the low wages in the service industry.



Some viewers suggested that Cortez should find a different job if she is unhappy with the pay, while others defended her and called attention to the issue of low wages and reliance on tips in the United States.

Cortez later posted another video clarifying that she does receive good tips and enjoys her job as a bartender.



However, she expressed her disagreement with state laws that allow restaurants to pay employees below minimum wage and expect customers to supplement their income through tipping.

The video and subsequent discussions highlight the ongoing debate surrounding fair wages and tipping practices in the service industry, particularly in the United States.



It has sparked conversations about the importance of tipping and the need for policy changes to ensure fair compensation for service workers.









