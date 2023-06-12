News World Zelensky slams Russian 'beasts' who attacked flood evacuation boat

"Even beasts are more moral than you, Russian state," Zelensky said in his Sunday evening video message. "Russian terrorists continue to shell evacuation routes, evacuation points, boats taking people away."

DPA WORLD Published June 12,2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the attacks on lifeboats carrying civilians in the flooded war zone of Kherson in the south of the country.



A boat carrying 21 people had been fired on by Russians on Sunday while civilians were trying to get to safety from the Moscow-occupied part of Kherson Oblast, according to Ukrainian authorities. Three people died and 10 were injured, Zelensky confirmed.



First Russia blew up a dam in the region, then abandoned the people to their fate in the flooded area, and now it is shooting at them, Zelensky charged.



He also informed that representatives of the International Criminal Court in The Hague had visited Kherson to see the situation for themselves.



"This investigation is very important for the security of the whole world," Zelensky said.



According to Zelensky, about 4,000 people have been rescued so far in the flood zone. Dozens of towns and villages are still engulfed in water, but the situation is worst in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region on the left bank of the Dnipro river, he said.



Russia blames Ukraine for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.




























