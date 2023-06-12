Turkish president arrives in Azerbaijan after reelection

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday arrived in Azerbaijan after his visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as part of his first foreign tour after the May 28 reelection.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday will welcome Erdoğan with an official ceremony in the capital Baku.

Erdoğan and Aliyev are expected to discuss steps to further advance bilateral relations and cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and exchange views on regional and international developments.

The leaders will also hold a joint news conference.