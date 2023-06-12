Bulgaria will continue to support Ukraine but not to deploy troops: Defense minister

Bulgaria will continue to support Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, but will not deploy troops, said the country's defense minister.

They are implementing the parliament's decision to provide assistance to Ukraine, analyzing Ukrainian requirements and capabilities, said Todor Tagarev in an interview with bTV on Sunday.

The assistance could include training Ukrainian troops on Bulgarian territory or on the territory of an EU ally, but no Bulgarian troops will be deployed to Ukraine, he added.

Arguing that Bulgaria's security is closely linked to the war, Tagarev underscored that Sofia's support for Kyiv is not only moral but also strategic.

"Russia should be defeated and withdraw to pre-war borders. Otherwise, there wouldn't be stability and peace in the Balkans and the Black Sea basin," he said.