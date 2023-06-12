Biden doing 'fine' after root canal operation: White House

US President Joe Biden is doing "fine" after going under root canal surgery for the second time Monday in the past two days, White House said.

Biden went under surgery with local anesthesia and is currently feeling fine, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"He went through the procedure today successfully completed, he'll be in the residence working this afternoon," she said at her briefing.

Biden's surgery was announced hours earlier Monday morning by the White House physician.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor said Biden reported having tooth pain on Sunday, and underwent the first part of the procedure that day after an X-ray determined he would need a tooth extraction.

The presidential mansion announced Biden would not attend an event celebrating the women's and men's NCAA Championship teams. Vice President Kamala Harris hosted that event in Biden's stead.

Biden resscheduled a sit-down with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for Tuesday alongside a White House reception for senior diplomats.