More than 40% of Germans believe pandemic changed their lives

In a new German survey, 42% of respondents stated that their lives had changed in the long term as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated government measures.



On March 25, 2020, the German parliament passed coronavirus measures impacting almost all areas of life over the following two years, from contact restrictions to new rules on working from home.



Of the 2,098 participants in the survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of dpa, 30% said their lives had changed for the worse because of the pandemic and related measures. 12% of respondents said there were mostly positive changes in their lives.



For half of the respondents, life had not changed in the long term because of the pandemic, according to their own assessment. About 7% of respondents did not provide an answer.



Young people said they had more negative life changes than older citizens.



The question posed by the pollsters was: "Looking back on the coronavirus pandemic now with some distance, would you say that your life has changed in the long term due to the pandemic and the government measures to contain it?"



