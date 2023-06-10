Investigation into Nord Stream sabotage expands to include Polish leads: Reports

According to the Wall Street Journal's report on Saturday, German investigators are currently examining evidence that suggests a sabotage team utilized Poland as a base of operations to carry out the damaging of the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea back in September.

The investigators have successfully reconstructed the entire two-week voyage of a white pleasure yacht named "Andromeda," which measures 50 feet (15 meters) in length and is suspected to have played a role in the sabotage.

These pipelines supply Russian gas to Europe. The Wall Street Journal states that the investigators managed to establish that the yacht deviated from its intended course and entered Polish waters.

This information was gathered from various sources such as the yacht's radio and navigation equipment, satellite and mobile phones, as well as Gmail accounts. Additionally, DNA samples found on board have been examined in an attempt to match them with at least one Ukrainian soldier.

At the time of this modification, both Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office and Poland's Office of Chancellery of the Prime Minister have not responded to requests from Reuters seeking comments.

In a separate report by The Washington Post earlier this week, it was revealed that the United States had prior knowledge of a Ukrainian plan to attack the pipelines three months before the underwater explosions occurred.

While the deliberate nature of the explosions has been confirmed by both Sweden and Denmark, who reported incidents in their respective economic zones, the responsible party has yet to be determined.

The investigators have concluded that the explosive material used in the operation was HMX, also known as octogen, which is a colorless substance specifically designed for demolishing underwater infrastructure, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In March, German media previously identified a yacht associated with a Poland-based company owned by Ukrainian citizens as a potential participant in the attack.







