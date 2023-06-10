At least 14 killed in wildfires in east Kazakhstan: Report

The death toll in major forest fires in Kazakhstan's eastern Abai Region has risen to 14, according to local media reports on Saturday.

"The bodies of 11 more people were found during the search operations," state-run news agency Kazinform reported citing the country's Emergency Situations Ministry.

The identities of the victims are being determined, the agency added.

Earlier, search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of three forest employees and were searching for 11 others in the 60,000-hectare (148263-acre) fire.

The ministry said in a statement that more than 600 personnel, six helicopters and 168 pieces of equipment are involved in firefighting efforts.

The wildfires have occurred due to the dry and hot weather conditions.