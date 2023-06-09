IAEA: Dam disaster is major difficulty for Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is concerned about the dwindling cooling water available to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant after a dam breach at the nearby Dnipro river.



The IAEA said it is "carefully monitoring the condition of the dyke surrounding the large cooling pond because of the increased pressure caused by the massive loss of water on its other side."



The nuclear agency, which has stationed observers at the Russian-occupied nuclear plant, is monitoring the situation closely, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi reported on Friday.



A dam breach in the southern region of Kherson on Tuesday unleashed huge amounts of water, flooding numerous Ukrainian and Russian-occupied areas.



Huge amounts of water have been pouring out of the Kakhovka reservoir, a potentially serious problem for the Zaporizhzhya plant which is located at the northern end of the reservoir.



On Thursday, work was proceeding at full speed to replenish the cooling water reserves. Although the reactors are shut down, they still need cooling water which is normally pumped from the reservoir.



Europe's largest nuclear power plant was not in danger in the short term, but the disaster is "causing major new difficulties for the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant at a time when the nuclear safety and security situation is already extremely fragile and potentially dangerous during the military conflict," Grossi said.



"Increased military activities in the area are adding to our deep concerns about the safety and security of Europe's largest nuclear power plant."



