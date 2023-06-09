Indictment issued: Donald Trump faces charges in classified documents case

Following his departure from the White House, former US President Donald Trump has been charged with multiple offenses related to his handling of classified documents.



The charges, including unauthorized retention of classified files, have not yet been publicly disclosed but reportedly amount to a second indictment against Trump.



If convicted, he could face imprisonment. Nevertheless, Trump continues his campaign to return to the White House in 2024, with legal experts suggesting that the indictment does not hinder his ability to run for the presidency again.



In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump maintained his innocence and revealed that he had been summoned to appear at a federal court in Miami, Florida.



He expressed disbelief that such charges could be levied against a former US president and described the situation as a dark day for the country. Trump's attorney, Jim Trusty, confirmed that the charges include conspiracy, false statements, obstruction of justice, and illegal retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act.



The Department of Justice has chosen not to comment, and the indictment has not been publicly released.



Preparations are underway for Trump's appearance at the Miami courthouse, with the Secret Service coordinating plans with his staff and security officers.



Special prosecutor Jack Smith has been examining the evidence in the documents case since his appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November.



Last year, Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, was searched, leading to the seizure of approximately 11,000 documents, some of which were marked as classified, including a few labeled top secret.



Recent reports indicated that prosecutors obtained an audio recording in which Trump acknowledged retaining a classified document after leaving the White House in January 2021. Such actions contravene US law, which prohibits federal officials, including presidents, from removing or retaining classified documents at unauthorized locations.



Despite the indictment, legal experts assert that Trump remains eligible to run for the presidency. Georgetown University Law Centre professor David Super emphasized that Trump's ability to stand for office would not be impeded by multiple indictments or even a conviction in the case of the documents. Currently, Trump holds the position of front-runner among Republican candidates for the White House based on opinion polls.



Following the news of Trump's indictment, several prominent Republicans expressed their support for him. Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy criticized the indictment, deeming it unacceptable for a president to face charges while running for office.



McCarthy vowed that House Republicans would hold accountable what he characterized as an abuse of power.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also vying for the 2024 nomination, promised to bring accountability, eradicate political bias, and put an end to the weaponization of the Department of Justice.



Another candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, pledged to pardon Trump promptly and restore the rule of law if elected.



However, Asa Hutchinson, another contender, stated that Trump's alleged actions should not define the nation or the Republican Party. A separate investigation into Trump's role in the storming of the US Capitol is being overseen by Jack Smith, a former war crimes attorney known for his tenacious investigative approach.



In April, Trump became the first former president to face criminal charges when he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to a porn star. A trial for that case is scheduled to take place in New York next year.







