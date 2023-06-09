Zelensky speaks of 'particularly difficult battles' in Ukraine

Amid reports that Ukraine may have launched a counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken of "particularly difficult battles."



He held a meeting with the Stavka, Ukraine's high command, on Friday, Zelensky said in his evening video address. "We are focusing our attention on all directions where our actions are needed and where the enemy can suffer defeats," he added. "[It is about] our defensive actions, our offensive actions, our gains on the front lines," he said.



Then Zelensky thanked all the soldiers "who are in particularly difficult battles these days."



In addition, the Ukrainian leader reported on the continuing rescue operations after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the southern Kherson region.



Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had begun several days ago. Some international media, citing Ukrainian military officials, have also already suggested that the operation to liberate occupied territories has been under way for several days.



Officially, Kiev is keeping a low profile at the moment, but has always stressed that it would not comment on the start of its own offensive.



