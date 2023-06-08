From college dropout to $3 million in 6 months: Multi-million-dollar success story of young entrepreneur Inayah McMillan

Inayah McMillan , a 21-year-old from St. Louis, has made headlines by declaring that she earned $3 million in just six months after making the decision to drop out of college.



In a YouTube video titled " How I Made $3 Million in 6 Months as a 20-Year-Old Female Entrepreneur ," McMillan reveals the secrets behind her rapid financial success.

Initially, McMillan ventured into various business endeavors such as eCommerce, drop shipping, and stock trading. However, it was her experience with renting and managing Airbnb properties that led to her remarkable earnings.



Starting with rental arbitrage and learning from her mistakes along the way, McMillan gradually expanded her Airbnb portfolio to encompass 11 properties.



As her income soared, McMillan spotted an opportunity to share her knowledge and help others achieve similar financial success. Together with her partner Bryson, she launched a coaching program that attracted students seeking guidance in replicating her achievements.



With the coaching business gaining traction, McMillan could scale up her operations by involving her family members in the venture.



According to McMillan, her first million from the coaching business was generated in October, and the profits have continued to pour in. Her YouTube channel bio proudly proclaims her status as a "6-figure Airbnb host and 7-figure entrepreneur."



She recounts hitting the six-figure mark with a $100,000 month in June 2022. By setting ambitious goals and adopting a positive mindset, McMillan claims that she and Bryson manifested their desired earnings of $1 million per month, successfully achieving this milestone in November.

Despite not coming from a wealthy background, McMillan had a taste of luxury when she worked as a nanny for a "very high-profile family." Inspired by her billionaire employer's lifestyle, she made the bold decision to drop out of college and educate herself through self-study, including reading books, watching YouTube videos, and acquiring new skills.

In her YouTube video, McMillan emphasizes the importance of intentional actions, maintaining a positive mindset, and following through on commitments as key factors in her multi-million-dollar success story.











