Ankara calls for international cooperation to facilitate voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees

Following the MGK ( National Security Council ) meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex, a statement was released highlighting various topics.



The statement emphasized that the challenges Türkiye has faced over the past century have strengthened the nation's belief in democracy, independence, and the future. It also highlighted the nation's determination in the struggle for independence and the establishment of a strong state.



The statement emphasized that in the new era, which marks the beginning of the Turkish Century, Türkiye will continue to take steps with the same determination to ensure the security, peace, and welfare of the country.



It specifically mentioned the ongoing operations against terrorist organizations such as PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETÖ, and ISIS, and the importance of national unity and solidarity in countering threats and dangers.



Regarding Syria, the statement stressed the importance of clearing the country of terrorist organizations for the preservation of its territorial integrity and the establishment of lasting peace and stability.



MGK's statement also emphasized the significance of international cooperation in facilitating the voluntary, safe, and honourable return of Syrian refugees to their homes.



The statement expressed pleasure for the progress in the dialogue process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and emphasized that a just solution would be the foundation for establishing lasting peace in the Caucasus.



Türkiye's support for dialogue and consultation processes in order to prevent escalating tensions in Kosovo was also highlighted, with an emphasis on maintaining regional balance.



The statement addressed the risks posed by the war between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing Türkiye's commitment to contributing to efforts to end conflicts and initiate peace talks.



Türkiye's dedication to ensuring global food security and its willingness to make significant contributions to global stability were also emphasized.



Touching the Sudan issue, the conflicting parties were urged to declare a permanent ceasefire and protect the gains of the transition process. The statement emphasized Türkiye's support for peace and stability in Sudan and its readiness to provide assistance in reconciliation efforts.



Overall, the statement from the MGK meeting highlighted Türkiye's commitment to national security, regional stability, and global peace.



