Huge model of UEFA Champions League trophy on display in Istanbul

A huge model of the UEFA Champions League trophy was put on display at Istanbul's famous Taksim Square on Thursday, ahead of the final in the metropolis.

Fans and tourists walked around and took photos with the model, while a giant replica match ball was also showcased at the popular square.

People waited in queues to buy Champions League jerseys, scarves and hats as souvenirs.

The city is preparing for the match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, 1900GMT.

Istanbul also hosted the 2005 Champions League final, in which Liverpool beat AC Milan on penalties.