Belgian premier hospitalized after losing consciousness in bike accident

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was hospitalized Saturday after losing consciousness in a bike accident.

His office said De Croo, who was riding a bicycle with his son near his home in a village 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Brussels, had an accident and fell off the bike.

The 47-year-old De Croo, who hit his head and briefly lost consciousness, was taken to nearby Ghent Hospital.

Tests conducted determined that the prime minister's condition was good. De Croo, who suffered minor injuries, was discharged hours later.

It was announced that De Croo would spend Sunday resting and the accident would not affect his schedule for the coming week.