Child dead after fire at German refugee shelter

A fire broke out in a refugee shelter in central Germany, resulting in the death of a child and wounding 10 people, according to local media reports on Sunday.

A police statement said the fire broke out around 5 a.m local time (0300GMT) in the city of Apolda in the state of Thuringia, with 245 people present at the shelter.

After being rescued by firefighters, the residents of the shelter were transferred to a different refugee reception center in the nearby town of Hermsdorf.

The fire left the building unusable, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.