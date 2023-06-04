Sweden, Türkiye and NATO to meet again in week of June 12: NATO chief

NATO secretary-chief said on Sunday that he agreed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Sweden, Türkiye and NATO will be meeting again in the week of June 12.

Sweden has taken significant steps to meet Türkiye's concerns and fulfilled its obligations, he added, speaking in a press conference after his meeting with Erdoğan.

"There is still time for Sweden to join NATO by Vilnius Summit in mid-July."

Stoltenberg also thanked Türkiye for sending reinforcements to Kosovo amid recent unrest.

Stoltenberg attended on Saturday the inauguration of Erdoğan, who was re-elected to serve another five years, in a lavish ceremony joined by dozens of world leaders in the capital Ankara.

Sweden NATO bid

NATO member Türkiye has been rejecting admitting Sweden to the military alliance. It and Hungary are the only two member countries yet to ratify the membership bid.

Finland formally joined the alliance in April.

Erdoğan has accused Sweden of being a haven for "terrorists", especially members of the terrorist group Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), blacklisted by Türkiye and its Western allies.