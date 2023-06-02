Putin receives invitation to BRICS summit in South Africa

Despite being the subject of an international arrest warrant, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to a summit of emerging economies in South Africa in August.



All five heads of state of the BRICS - which stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - have received an invitation to a planned summit from August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said at a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers on Thursday.



The summit is particularly politically charged this year: In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin.



South Africa, which is a signatory to the ICC statutes, would be obliged to arrest the Russian president upon entry into South Africa. So far, South Africa has not made its position clear on the procedure should Putin actually attend in person.



South Africa had already come under criticism in 2015 when it refused to arrest then Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir and extradite him to the ICC.



At the preparatory talks in Cape Town on Thursday, the foreign ministers of the emerging economies wanted to discuss better cooperation among themselves and with the G20.



High on the list at the ministerial meeting is also the question of whether countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt and 17 others that have applied to join BRICS should be admitted.



In addition, the ministers wanted to discuss issues such as poverty and global inequality. Decisions, however, will only be taken during the summit.



