NATO chief to arrive in Türkiye on Saturday

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to arrive in Türkiye on Saturday for a two-day visit, the military alliance has said.

In a statement on Friday, NATO said Stoltenberg will attend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's swearing-in ceremony in the capital Ankara.

"The Secretary General will also have bilateral meetings with President Erdoğan and with senior Turkish officials," the statement added.

Erdoğan won the second round of the Turkish presidential election with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%.