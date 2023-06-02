Cargo ships collide in Aegean Sea: Greek coastguard

A Hellenic Coast Guard helicopter flies over Vanuatu-flagged ship ANT during a rescue operation after two cargo vessels collided off the Greek island of Chios, Greece, June 2, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

Greece's coastguard on Friday said two cargo ships had collided near the island of Chios, without causing injuries or marine pollution.

The coastguard in a statement said the Vanuatu-flagged freighter Ant, with a crew of 13, had collided with the Singapore-flagged Potentia with 19 aboard.

Footage released by the coastguard showed a large hole in Ant's side, with a rescue helicopter flying overhead.

Greece dispatched several patrol boats and rescue aircraft, but officials said no assistance was ultimately required.

The incident occurred in international waters and a patrol boat from nearby Türkiye was also present at the operation.

"No crew member was hurt and no pollution was noted," Greek coastguard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas said in a statement.

"The damaged ship is en route to Turkey," he added.

Potentia has also left the incident location, maritime site MarineTraffic showed.



















