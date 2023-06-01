Kazakh president says South Korea ‘key partner’ in Asia

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday highlighted South Korea as a "key partner" in Asia.

"As you know, South Korea is very important for us as one of the key partners in Asia. We highly appreciate all the achievements in our bilateral cooperation," Tokayev said during a meeting with visiting South Korean Foreign Minister Pak Jin in Astana, according to a statement by the Kazakh presidency.

The statement said that Tokayev underlined the high dynamics of trade relations between the two countries, appreciating the volume of bilateral trade that exceeded $6 billion.

Tokayev further said that these dynamics are also present in investment and technological cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

"We have many opportunities that need to be used in the future. Therefore, I think that this visit is a good opportunity for a mutual exchange of views on topical international issues.

"Kazakhstan and South Korea adhere to common or similar positions on major international issues. I believe that we have much in common, which brings us together both in the international arena and in a bilateral format," Tokayev said.

For his part, Jin conveyed greetings from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and confirmed his readiness to "further deepen partnership with Kazakhstan both on a bilateral and regional basis."

"We develop close partnerships not only in the traditional field, but also in new industries such as digital technology, healthcare, energy and environmental protection. Active diplomacy between the two countries is the driving force behind the development of bilateral relations," Jin further said, according to the statement.



