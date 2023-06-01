Bali issues etiquette guide for tourists after incidents

The authorities in Bali have issued a card that outlines the dos and don'ts for foreign tourists visiting the Indonesian resort island, after several incidents of foreigners disrespecting local culture and laws sparked outrage among residents.



The circular, which will be handed out to tourists upon arrival and attached to their passports, lists 16 rules that aim to preserve Bali's culture, environment and security.



Tourists who break the rules could face legal consequences under Indonesian law, it said.



Bali, a predominantly Hindu island in Muslim-majority Indonesia, is known for its rich culture and stunning scenery.



It attracts millions of tourists every year, but the Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected its economy and tourism sector.



The circular urges tourists to respect Bali's culture by dressing modestly, honouring temples and religious symbols, using the local currency and following local customs.



It also asks them to protect the environment by avoiding littering, pollution and single-use plastics.



It warns them to obey traffic laws, avoid drug and alcohol abuse, use licensed guides and accommodation and refrain from working or doing business illegally.



It also bans them from entering sacred areas of temples unless they are wearing Balinese traditional clothes or praying; from climbing sacred trees; from desecrating temples, religious symbols or holy objects, including taking nude photos.



Tourists are also warned against using vulgar language, behaving rudely, making noise or acting aggressively toward authorities, locals or other tourists.



The move comes after a series of scandals involving foreign visitors, such as two Russian bloggers who stripped naked at sacred sites and a German woman who interrupted a temple ceremony in the nude.



The Balinese have also complained that many foreigners ignore traffic rules and worked online without proper visas.



