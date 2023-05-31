Germany trains Slovakian soldiers on Mantis anti-aircraft system

The German military is currently training 44 Slovakian soldiers on the Mantis air defence system to combat rockets, artillery shells, mortars and drones at close range, the air force said on Wednesday.



Germany intends to provide Slovakia with two Mantis anti-aircraft systems and five air surveillance radars to be integrated into the NATO country's national air defence.



The Mantis system can be used to protect facilities and infrastructure from air attacks.



The German military is helping to provide security for the NATO summit in Lithuania in July and is transferring Patriot air defence systems from Slovakia to Lithuania for this purpose.



Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius had previously announced that Slovakia would be supported "by numerous projects and a strong troop presence," to protect and defend security interests.



Slovakia borders on Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia.