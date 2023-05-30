Kenya agrees to boost trade ties with Russia

Kenya said Monday that it has agreed to deepen trade ties with Russia.



President William Ruto made the announcement after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at State House in Nairobi.



Ruto said that Kenya and Russia will soon sign a comprehensive trade pact to enhance economic cooperation.



The agreement is expected to provide the necessary impetus to both countries' businesses, fostering increased trade exchanges and expanding investment opportunities.



During the meeting, Ruto and Lavrov also discussed important global matters, emphasizing the need for reforms within the United Nations Security Council.



The two leaders agreed on the urgency of making the Security Council more representative and responsive to the demands of the 21st century.



"The continent can bring to the table rich ideas, suggestions and experiences that would serve the globe well," said Ruto.



Highlighting Africa's rightful place in global decision-making, Lavrov emphasized the importance of African representation within the Security Council.



He also met with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and other lawmakers.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Lavrov held discussions with lawmakers on "cooperation in the trade, investment and economic spheres, humanitarian and cultural questions, education, cooperation in the UN and many other issues."



"We had a lengthy discussion on a myriad of issues touching on bilateral, multilateral and regional matters aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries," Wetang'ula said.

PEACEFUL RESOLUTION OF RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT



During his discussions with Lavrov, Ruto also emphasized the importance of resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through peaceful means.



He reiterated Kenya's unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of the UN Charter, particularly on respecting the territorial integrity of member states.



He called for a resolution of the conflict that would preserve the dignity and interests of both parties involved.



Lavrov's surprise visit to Kenya follows the recent African tour of his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.



Following his visit to Kenya, Lavrov is scheduled to depart for Cape Town, South Africa, where he will participate in a meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Ministers of Foreign and International Relations.



The meeting presents an opportunity for high-level discussions among the BRICS nations, focusing on important global issues and fostering cooperation among the member states.