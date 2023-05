Denmark plans to triple defense budget over next 10 years

Denmark on Tuesday announced its plan to triple its defense spending to nearly €20 billion ($21.4 billion) over the next decade, local media reported.

This plan aims to align Denmark with NATO's spending target of 2% of GDP by 2030.

Speaking at a news conference, Troels Lund Poulsen, Denmark's acting defense minister, said that the country is at a "historic turning point" in defense and security policy.

"There is war in Europe and we can no longer take peace for granted," he said.