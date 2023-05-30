China successfully launches 5th manned mission to its space station

China successfully launched a spacecraft Tuesday carrying a new three-man crew for its space station, state-run media reported.

The Shenzhou-16 spacecraft was launched onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket at 9.31 a.m. (0131GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the Global Times reported.

The three Chinese astronauts -- Gui Haichao, Zhu Yangzhu and Jing Haipeng -- will also carry onboard at least 10 paintings by African students to the Chinese Space Station, which the space agency said will be displayed on the station's walls.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said that after a flight of around 10 minutes, the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft successfully separated with the launch vehicle and entered the preset orbit, with the crew members in good condition.

The Shenzhou-16 mission will perform a fast automated rendezvous in orbit and dock with the Tianhe core module, forming a combination of three modules and spaceships, according to the CMSA.

After completing their in-orbit rotation mission with the Shenzhou-16 crew, the Shenzhou-15 crew will return to the Dongfeng landing site in northern China.

Part of Dongfeng Aerospace City, the launch center is located in the Gobi Desert of China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The Shenzhou-16 crew is expected to remain in the space station for about five months.