Bodies of 79 Ukrainian military personnel returned from Russian-controlled regions

Kyiv on Tuesday announced that the bodies of 79 Ukrainian military personnel were returned from Russia-controlled regions.

"The transfer of bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Reintegration in cooperation with law enforcement agencies," Ukraine's Reintegration Ministry said on Telegram.

The statement noted that the transfer of the bodies was carried out "in accordance with the norms of the (1949) Geneva Conventions," adding they will be handed over to their families for burial.

On May 5, the Ukrainian Reintegration Ministry announced that the bodies of 80 of its military personnel were returned, and on April 14, another 82 bodies were returned to Ukraine.