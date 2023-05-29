UKRAINES ZELENSKIY: US PATRIOT ANTI-MISSILE SYSTEMS ENSURE 100% INTERCEPTION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that using U.S.-provided Patriot anti-missile systems ensured a 100% interception rate.

"When Patriots in the hands of Ukrainians ensure a 100% interception rate of any Russian missile, terror will be defeated," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy made his remarks following overnight and daytime attacks on Kyiv and other targets by Russian missiles and drones.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in its evening report that all 11 missiles used in the daytime attacks had been destroyed.









