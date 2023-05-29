Türkiye calls for calm in northern Kosovo amid clashes

Türkiye called on all parties in northern Kosovo to return to dialogue and calm late Monday.

"We are following the events in the north of Kosovo with concern. These events harm regional security and stability," a statement from the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"We call on all parties to avoid violence and not take actions that will escalate tensions," the statement added.

"We appreciate the constructive role of the Kosovo Peace Corps (KFOR) in preventing the escalation of events," the ministry further said.

"We are saddened to learn that some KFOR soldiers were slightly injured in the incidents," it added.

"The only way to reduce tension and establish lasting peace and stability in the region is to make progress in the ongoing dialogue process," the statement concluded.

On Friday, tensions between Belgrade and Pristina rose after police in Kosovo clashed with local Serbs who gathered in front of the municipal building to prevent the newly elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office.

Last month, Kosovo Serbs boycotted extraordinary local government elections for four municipalities in the country's north. Only 3.47% of eligible voters cast ballots, according to the Kosovo Central Election Commission.

After the elections, the EU said in a statement that low turnout did not provide municipalities with long-term political solutions.

As tensions escalated, Serbia ordered its army to advance to the border with Kosovo and urged NATO to "stop the violence against local Serbs in Kosovo."

















