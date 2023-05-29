Kosovo premier dreams of becoming Zelensky: Serbian president

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday that the most difficult situation regarding Kosovo is yet to come because Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti dreams of becoming like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Vucic, something that Serbia has not seen so far and could not dream of will happen in Kosovo.

"And all thanks to the provocative actions and terribly irresponsible behavior of (Kosovo Prime Minister) Albin Kurti. I'm afraid of general insecurity, and instability. I'm afraid even of big conflicts because I know that Serbs can't tolerate this, and I know that this other one, who caused everything, doesn't want to retire because he longs and dreams of being some Zelensky," said Vucic on Serbian Pink TV.

Tension rose between Belgrade and Pristina on Friday after police in Kosovo clashed with local Serbs who gathered in front of the municipal building to block the newly elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office.

Police in riot gear were deployed around the premises, along with the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo and NATO Kosovo Forces personnel.

Stun grenades and tear gas injured at least 10 people after a police vehicle was set on fire and automatic gunfire was heard, according to media reports.

Serbia ordered its army Friday to advance to the border with Kosovo and urged NATO to stop the violence against local Serbs in Kosovo.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic urged the army and security forces to be combat-ready.

Kosovo Serbs on Saturday called on Vucic to suspend the ongoing dialogue process for the normalization of relations with Kosovo, whose 2008 independence neighboring Serbia has never recognized.