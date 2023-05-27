Serbian army not preparing to intervene in Kosovo: Foreign minister

Raising the level of the Serbian army's combat readiness is not preparing to intervene on behalf of Serbs in neighboring Kosovo but being ready for all contingencies, said Serbia's foreign minister on Saturday.

"We will certainly protect our people, we hope that (the need for military intervention) will not come to that," said Ivica Dacic on state-run Radio Television of Serbia.

Kosovo's premier, Albin Kurti, is constantly creating crises, he claimed, arguing that the position of the people "is getting worse and worse."

"We are not in favor of conflicts, we are in favor of a peaceful solution to all issues, but everyone must know that the whole of Serbia stands behind our people in (the 'province' of) Kosovo and Metohija," he added, referring to the country of Kosovo, whose 2008 independence Serbia has never recognized.

"That is why (Serbian President Aleksandar) Vucic ordered raising the level of combat readiness, not because we are preparing to intervene, but to be ready for all scenarios."

Albanians are Kosovo's main ethnic group, but it has a sizable Serb minority, especially to the north, bordering Serbia.

Tension rose between Belgrade and Pristina on Friday after police in Kosovo clashed with local Serbs who gathered in front of the municipal building to block the newly elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office.

Police in riot gear were deployed around the premises, along with the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo and NATO Kosovo Forces personnel.

Stun grenades and tear gas injured at least 10 people after a police vehicle was set on fire and automatic gunfire was heard, according to media reports.

Serbia ordered its army Friday to advance to the border with Kosovo and urged NATO to stop the violence against local Serbs in Kosovo.

Vucic urged the army and security forces to be combat ready.